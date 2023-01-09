fbpx
Fitbit slashes prices by up to 23 percent for its most popular fitness trackers

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jan 9, 20237:03 AM EST
The time is right to get on the fitness train. Fitbit is banking on this as the company has discounted its most popular fitness trackers by up to 23 percent.

Here are the deals of the day:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

