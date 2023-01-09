Fitbit slashes prices by up to 23 percent for its most popular fitness trackers

The time is right to get on the fitness train. Fitbit is banking on this as the company has discounted its most popular fitness trackers by up to 23 percent.
Here are the deals of the day:
- Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS for $159 (save 20%)
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness for $229.95 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker for $99.95 (save 23%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada