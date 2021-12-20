Google’s Pixel 5a wins MKBHD’s ‘Blind Smartphone Camera Test’

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has released the results of his annual ‘Blind Smartphone Camera Test’ that pits 16 smartphone cameras against each other.

Here’s how it worked: Brownlee posted pictures on Instagram and viewers selected what smartphone photos they liked the most. What makes this a ‘Blind test’ is that the participants didn’t know which smartphone took the photos until the end.

The phones that competed in this year’s test included the following: The Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Axon 30 Ultra, the Asus ROG 5, the Lenovo Legion Duel, Sony’s Xperia Pro I, the Find X3 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, the Motorola Edge 8, the Zenfone 8, the Poco X3 GT, the Surface Duo 2 and the Realme GT.

It’s worth noting that most of these devices aren’t officially available in Canada.

This is the fourth year in a row Brownlee has held this test. This year Google’s Pixel 5a, which is unavailable in Canada, won the contest. The Pixel 5a surprisingly beat the iPhone 13 Pro and even the Pixel 6 Pro.

Brownlee says that similar to in years past, people typically select brighter images rather than those that feature greater contrast. Additionally, he says that prices seem to have no barring on choices either.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 5a is one of the more affordable devices featured in MKBHD’s annual contest.

Source: Marques Brownlee