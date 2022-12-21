Xbox’s Countdown sale discounts up to 60 percent off

Microsoft’s ‘Countdown Sale’ discounts several games up to 60 percent off until January 2nd. Additionally, controllers and the Xbox Series S are also on sale.
Discounted games include Game of the Year winner Elden Ring, Madden NFL 23, Cyberpunk 2077, Gotham Knights and more.
The Xbox Series S is $80 off — you can check it out here. And as previously mentioned, Xbox controllers are also on sale until December 30th.
Here are the games below:
- The DioField Chronicle: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Grounded: now $33.49, was $49.99
- Anthem: now $3.99, was $79.99
- Halo Infinite (Campaign): now $39.99, was $79.99
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S: now $29.69, was $89.99
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe: now $59.99, was $119.99
- Elden Ring: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Blasphemous: now $7.99, was $31.99
- Chorus: now $13.49, was $53.99
- Code Vein: now $11.99, was $79.99
- Cult of the Lamb: now $25.59, was $31.99
- Digimon Survive: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $51.99, was $23.39
- Deathloop: now $26.39, was $79.99
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Saint Rows: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition: now $63.99, was $159.99
There are a ton more games available at a discounted rate that you can check out Xbox’s site.
