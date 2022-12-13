fbpx
Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are up to 45 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 13, 20227:05 AM EST
Amazon discounted the Echo Dot yesterday by over 40 percent and today the company has slashed the prices on its smart home speaker Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

Check out the deals here:

Source: Amazon Canada

