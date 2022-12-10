This week in Canadian telecom: CRTC rejects Telus’ credit card processing fee [Dec. 3-9]

Here’s almost everything that happened in Canada’s telecom sector this week.

Business

5G could contribute up to $120 billion to Canada’s GDP by 2036, according to a report from Deetken Insight. Commissioned by Telus, the report found the performance upgrades of 5G over 4G will lead to economic growth and improved quality of life.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has rejected Telus’ request to charge customers paying bills with credit cards a processing fee. However, the ruling only applies to services regulated by the CRTC, mostly consisting of home phone services in smaller communities.

Government

Canada is among a group of government bodies to enter an agreement to collaborate on telecom supplier diversity. Along with the U.K., U.S., and Australia, Canada has outlined six initiatives they say will help them achieve their goal.

Deals

TekSavvy is offering customers a $10 monthly discount when they refer a friend. Details are available here.

Some Koodo customers can add 25GB of additional data to their plan for $25/month. The Telus flanker brand sent some customers the offer by text, and a direct response is needed to redeem. More information is available here.