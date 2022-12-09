Canada, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. will collaborate on telecom supplier diversity

Canada, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. are working together to ensure telecommunications networks stay strong through supplier diversity.

In a joint statement, the countries say this includes diversifying their supply chains and influencing how future telecommunications technologies, such as 6G, develop.

The countries will focus on six initiatives:

Information sharing will see the divestiture of policy approaches.

A cooperative approach to telecommunications research and development could include partnerships and creating “world-class open networks.”

Strong security will see the countries prioritizing secure components through an entire system’s life cycle.

Supporting and encouraging transparency will enhance overall security through open practices. “Transparent standards development is crucial to allow independent review to identify and resolve potential issues, ensuring that standards are built upon best practices,” the joint statement says.

Avoiding fragmentation.

Working with international partners to implement best practices and address policy challenges.

“We intend to seek ongoing support from other like-minded countries to truly realize the benefits of a diverse telecommunications supply chain on a global scale,” the statement notes.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada