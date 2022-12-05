TekSavvy will give you a $10/month discount when you refer a friend

Teksavvy has launched a new holiday offer that saves you and a friend/family member $120 off your bill over 12 months.

The internet provider says that the program allows TekSavvy customers to sign up a friend for internet service in order to save both parties $10 off their monthly bill for 12 months.

Teksavvy’s offer runs from December 1st to January 31st and is valid for all customers that “meet the eligibility requirements.” Further, the deal is also valid for current Teksavvy customers.

It’s unclear what plans qualify for this deal or how to enroll in it, but MobileSyrup has reached out to TekSavvy for more details.

TekSavvy primarily offers internet services in the southern Ontario area.