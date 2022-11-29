Early Pixel 7a renders look just like the Pixel 7

Although the Pixel 7a is still months away, leaker OnLeaks and SmartPrix partnered to share renders of Google’s upcoming smartphone.

The renders show off a device that sure looks a lot like Google’s Pixel 7 series. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — Google seems fairly committed to the design and camera bar style first used on the Pixel 6 series. Like with the Pixel 6a and 6, the most obvious difference between the 7a and the Pixel 7 appears to be the size of the camera bar, with the renders showing a thinner bar than what you get on the Pixel 7.

And now, in order to end up that day the #FutureSquad way, here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel7a! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/l2Cjd5Vd38 pic.twitter.com/torwf8n4QH — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 29, 2022

Along with the renders, SmartPrix posted some spec details about the upcoming smartphone. The Pixel 7a reportedly measures 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm (the Pixel 6a measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm).

Rumour has it the phone will sport a full HD+ (FHD+) Samsung display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may also include IMX787 and IMX712 camera sensors. SmartPrix also claims the Pixel 7a will “most probably” get wireless charging.

Of course, take these details with a healthy dose of skepticism. The Pixel 6a lacked wireless charging and only had a 60Hz display — as great as it would be to have either or both of these on the Pixel 7a, it’d make the 7a even more similar to the Pixel 7 than the 6a was to the 6. Plus, SmartPrix incorrectly states the 7a might be the first A-series Pixel to feature a Tensor chip (the Pixel 6a had the first-gen Tensor chip).

We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel 7a in the lead-up to its reveal next year. Google usually shows off the A-series Pixel at its I/O developer conference in May and launches the phone in the summer. That said, maybe Google will show off the Pixel 7a earlier this year — Amazon already opened registration for a ‘Pixel 7a Family’ event.

Images credit: SmartPrix

Source: @OnLeaks Via: SmartPrix