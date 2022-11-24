Spigen iPhone and Android cases are up to 70 percent off at Amazon

The Spigen store on Amazon currently has several iPhone and Android smartphone cases available at up to 70 percent off. Cases for the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series are discounted as part of the company’s iPhone case Black Friday promotion, while on the Android side, cases for Pixel, Samsung Motorola and OnePlus devices are discounted until November 28th.

Check out some of the deals below:

iPhone cases

Spigen Designed for iPhone SE Case 2022 – Dante Red: $16.09 (regularly $22.99)

Spigen Silicone Fit Works with Apple iPhone SE 3 Case (2022) – Black: $8.39 (regularly $29.99)

Spigen Tough Armor Works with Apple iPhone 11 (2019) – XP Black: $15.39 (regularly $21.99)

Spigen Silicone Fit Designed for Apple iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro Case – Black: $13.29 (regularly $29.99)

Spigen Silicone Fit Designed for Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Case – Navy Blue: $11.89 (regularly $29.99)

Spigen Crystal Slot Designed for Apple iPhone 13 Case (2021) – Crystal Clear: $18.19 (regularly $25.99)

Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Apple iPhone 14 Plus Case – Matte Black: $11.19 (regularly $14.99)

Check out all the Spigen iPhone cases on sale here.

Android smartphone cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Google Pixel 6 Case (2021) – Matte Black: $11.89 (regularly $24.99)

Spigen Tough Armor Works with Google Pixel 5a Case (2021) – Black: $13.99 (regularly $19.99)

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Case (2021) – Awesome Violet: $11.19 (regularly $14.99)

Spigen Liquid Air Works with OnePlus 6T Case (2018) – Black: $11.19 (regularly $15.99)

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (2022) – Black: $15.39 (regularly $21.99)

Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Case (2022) – Crystal Clear: $11.89 (regularly $16.99)

Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Moto G Stylus 5G Case (2022) [NOT Compatible with Moto G Stylus (2021)] – Matte Black: $11.19 (regularly $15.99)

Spigen Air Skin Designed for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case (2021) – Black: $24.49 (regularly $34.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Spigen

Source: Amazon