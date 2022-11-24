Anker charging accessories and other gear up to 46 percent off on Amazon

Anker has a ton of deals on various charging accessories and other gear on sale through Amazon Canada. Discounts range up to 46 percent off.
You can check out all the deals here or view some of the highlights below:
- Anker USB C Hub PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 adapter: $89.99 (31 percent off)
- Anker USB C Hub PowerExpand 8-in-1 adapter: $79.99 (38 percent off)
- Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD Webcam: $90.99 (46 percent off)
- Anker Solar Panel 21W 2-port USB portable charger: $66.49 (30 percent off)
- USB C Adapter (2 Pack), Anker USB C to USB Adapter: $13.99 (44 percent off)
- Anker Wireless Charging Stand, PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand Lite with USB-C Cable: $34.99 (30 percent off)
- Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB C Adapter: $55.99 (30 percent off)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger: $54.99 (39 percent off)
- Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W: $62.99 (37 percent off)
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub, Ultra-Slim Data USB Hub with 2 ft Extended Cable: $17.49 (42 percent off)
Check out all the Anker deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.