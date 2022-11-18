Best Buy’s Black Friday sale significantly discounts Apple’s M1 MacBooks

Scouring through Best Buy Canada’s Black Friday sale, we found some MacBook deals that not a lot of other Canadian retailers are offering.

The deals include discounts on Apple’s recent M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops.

Both, the 16-inch and 14-inch 2021-released MacBook Pro are discounted:

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,749.99 (save $400)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 1TB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,999.99 (save $400)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,199.99 (save $300)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 1TB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,849.99 (save $300)

Similarly, Best Buy also has the 2020-released MacBook Air with the M1 chipset on sale in several colourways:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – Gold (Apple M1 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM): $1,149.99 (save $150)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM): $1,149.99 (save $150)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – Silver (Apple M1 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM): $1,149.99 (save $150)

Notably, Best Buy is also selling open-box versions of the above-mentioned machines. These open-box machines have been thoroughly tested and certified, and are in mint condition and cosmetically flawless:

Open Box – Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $1,029.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,449.99 (save $600)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM): $1,949.99 (save $450)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Silver (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 1TB SSD / 16GB RAM): $2,699.99 (save $550)

Open Box – Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Silver (Apple M1 Max Chip / 1TB SSD / 32GB RAM): $3,499.99 (save $800)

These are all very capable machines, but we’d suggest you go through our reviews to decide which one would suit your needs the best:

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.