Best Buy has the PS5 DualSense wireless controller available for all-time low

Best Buy Canada is running a gaming accessory promotion where the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller is $30 off.

Regularly available for $89.99 for the White and Black controllers, and $94.99 for the Red, Blue, Pink, Purple and Grey Camo variants, all controllers are currently listed for an all-time low price of $64.99.

Check out the deals below:

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple: $64.99 (save $30) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Nova Pink: $64.99 (save $30) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue: $64.99 (save $30) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – White: $64.99 (save $25) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black: $64.99 (save $25) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red: $64.99 (save $30) — (November 17th to November 30th)

Check out the sale page here. Notably, some other Canadian retailers, including Amazon and GameStop, also have the controller listed for the all-time low price of $64.99.

Elsewhere, Best Buy also has Xbox and Nintendo Switch accessories discounted. Check them out below:

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black: $59.99 (save $15) — (November 17th to November 30th)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt: $59.99 (save $15) — (November 17th to November 30th)

PDP Rock Candy Wired Controller for Switch – Blue: Available for $29.99 (November 17th to November 27th)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch – Pikachu Charge: Available for $39.99 (November 17th to November 27th)

PowerA Super Mario Bros Wired Controller for Switch: Available for $39.99 (November 17th to November 27th)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.