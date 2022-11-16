Samsung expands game streaming to millions more devices

Samsung is expanding its game streaming offerings with support for millions of additional devices and thousands of new games.

To start, Samsung is bringing Gaming Hub, its all-in-one spot for platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming, to select 2021 TVs. Beginning next week and continuing throughout the year, this rollout includes the 98QN90A, 32Q60A and all sizes of the Q70A and AU8000 series. The company added support for Xbox Cloud Gaming to its 2022 displays in June.

Over the next few weeks, 4K support (at up to 60fps) for Nvidia GeForce Now will also be introduced on Samsung TVs. This will come to 2022 and select 2021 Samsung smart TVs.

Additionally, the Antstream Arcade and Blacknut streaming services will be joining Samsung Gaming Hub sometime in 2023. The former service offers more than 1,500 retro games, while the latter features more than 500 console and PC titles from across the years.

Samsung is also running a holiday promotion on 2022 TVs that includes an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, although the company confirmed to MobileSyrup that this won’t be offered in Canada.

Finally, Samsung says it’s partnered with comedian Conan O’Brien on a new Samsung Gaming Hub-focused entry in his popular “Clueless Gamer” series, although a release date for the video was not confirmed.

Source: Samsung