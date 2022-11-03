Nintendo’s Black Friday Canada deals include Mario Kart bundle, $25 off several Switch games

Just a few days after Halloween and Nintendo has already unveiled its list of Canadian Black Friday deals.
First up is a discounted $399 Mario Kart 8 Bundle, which you’ll probably recognize since the gaming giant has offered that the last few Black Fridays. Like last year, though, it’s also throwing in a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership on top of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe voucher at no additional cost. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is priced at $79, while three months of Switch Online costs $9.99, so you save $89 total with this bundle.
On top of that, Nintendo is offering up to $40 off a variety of Switch games:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain — $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Bravely Default II — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Mario Party Superstars — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! — $44.99 (regularly $64.99)
These physical game deals start November 20th at retailers across Canada. Additionally, Nintendo says it will run digital eShop Black Friday promotions, which will be announced at a later date.
Image credit: Nintendo