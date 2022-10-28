Toronto police arrest Quebec man over phone scam targeting seniors

A Quebec man has been charged with a phone scam targeting seniors.
According to Toronto Police, a group of people would call elderly people over the phone and pose as relatives or lawyers, demanding money to cover legal fees.
24-year-old Kevin Murenzi has been charged with fraud over $5000.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200. People can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.222tips.com.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Source: Toronto Police