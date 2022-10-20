YouTube Premium family plan getting big price increase

Google has announced that it will be raising the price of its YouTube Premium family plan.

In an email to subscribers, the company confirmed that starting November 21st, the family plan will cost $22.99/month, up from the current $17.99 monthly cost. The family plan allows six users to share the same Premium account and watch YouTube videos ad-free.

It should be noted, however, that this doesn’t seem to apply to the individual YouTube Premium membership, which costs $11.99/month. Google also confirmed to The Verge that those who were grandfathered into a lower price for YouTube Premium as former Google Play Music subscribers will keep their reduced rate until April 2023.

For now, though, it’s not yet clear whether this change will take effect in Canada. We’ve reached out to Google for confirmation and will update this story once a response has been received.

In other YouTube Premium news, YouTube recently rolled back a controversial test on a Premium paywall for a 4K resolution.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Verge