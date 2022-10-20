Microsoft working to bring Android 13 to Windows

Microsoft is working to bring Android 13 to Windows 11, along with a few new features like picture-in-picture (PiP).

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft’s GitHub page for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) includes a roadmap detailing upcoming plans for the WSA. The roadmap lists Android 13, as well as the following features:

file transfer

shortcuts

picture-in-picture (PiP)

local network access by default

The WSA, for those unfamiliar with it, is the foundation for running Android apps from the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11. Unfortunately, it’s not clear what this change will mean for the WSA. Likely, it will enable support for the latest APIs and any Android 13-specific features, but we’ll need to wait and see.

As for the other listed features, PiP is a standout. That should enable media from Android apps to display over other parts of Windows, but it remains to be seen how Microsoft implements the feature. Shortcuts may enable easier access to certain things within apps.

Unfortunately, the roadmap only reveals what Microsoft is working on, not how these things will work in practice. We’ll have to wait to learn more.

In other Android on Windows news, Microsoft recently expanded support to Canada and other regions.

Source: Microsoft Via: Windows Latest