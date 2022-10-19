Silent Hill 2 remake officially announced for PS5 and PC

After months of rumours, Konami has officially unveiled a remake of its beloved survival horror game, Silent Hill 2, for PlayStation 5 and PC.

As previously speculated, Polish developer Bloober Team (best known for last year’s The Medium and Layers of Fear) is handling the remake, simply titled Silent Hill 2. Konami says members of the original Silent Hill 2 development team, including monster designer Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka, are also involved.

Originally released in 2001 on PlayStation 2 and Xbox, Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland, a man who goes to the mysterious eponymous town after receiving a letter from his dead wife. Silent Hill 2 has since received widespread acclaim for its narrative, atmosphere, monster design and music and is widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever made.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of the game in action, although it’s primarily in the form of cinematics instead of gameplay. Pyramid Head, Silent Hill 2‘s most iconic monster, is also teased. No release window was provided, however. It’s also unclear how faithful this remake will remain to the original. In recent years, we’ve seen such dramatic re-imaginings of classic games as Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 2, to more 1:1 recreations like The Last of Us Part I and Demon’s Souls.

The Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed during the Silent Hill Transmission, a pre-recorded Konami presentation offering a look at the future of the long-running horror series. Other announcements include a Silent Hill game from beloved indie publisher Annapurna Interactive, a tease for the next Silent Hill movie and a mysterious project called Silent Hill F.

On the one hand, a lot of these projects seem a ways off, especially considering we didn’t get much in the way of release windows or gameplay. That said, Konami has built up a reputation for moving away from big-budget games, such as when it unceremoniously cancelled Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills in 2015, and instead turning its wealth of IP into pachinko machines. Therefore, the Silent Hill Transmission was clearly a way for the Japanese gaming giant to show its commitment to Silent Hill.

Image credit: Konami