Hearthstone-inspired Marvel Snap now available on mobile and PC

Marvel Snap, a new collectible card game based on the mega popular Marvel Universe, is now officially available on mobile and in early access on PC.

Notably, Marvel Snap was developed by Second Dinner, a new studio made up of many ex-Blizzard developers, including former Hearthstone director Ben Brode.

In Marvel Snap, you’ll assemble a deck of cards featuring hundreds of Marvel heroes and villains, including big names like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, Star-Lord, Daredevil and Deadpool, to lesser-known characters like Squirrel Girl, The Hood, Medusa and Sunspot.

Matches, meanwhile, have been designed to be mobile-friendly and bite-sized at about three minutes each. They play out in a grid containing 50-plus Marvel locations, including Wakanda, Asgard, the Baxter Building, Stark Tower and the Triskelion.

In the grid, you’ll place your character cards, each of which has an associated ‘Power,’ and the player with the highest Power level wins. Most cards and locations also have special effects that either give you a boost or set your opponent back. You can play against the computer or other players online.

As with any free-to-play game, there are microtransactions in Marvel Snap, although they work a little differently than you’d expect. Thankfully, you can’t actually buy cards to pay-to-win, which levels the playing field a bit. Instead, you can spend real money on variants of cards you already own that feature different artwork but are functionally the same.

That said, you can also fork over cash on credits to upgrade the rarity of cards, which increases your collection level and, in turn, lets you unlock more cards. Therefore, there is certainly a gameplay advantage from using real money, although it’s not as direct as buying cards outright.

Otherwise, the response to Marvel Snap has been quite positive during the early access period. You can download the game for yourself on iOS, Android and Steam.

It’s also worth noting that a fun ad for the launch was also released, featuring none other than Samuel L. Jackson reprising his long-running Marvel role of Nick Fury:

Want to replace Nick Fury? The Marvel Universe is in your hands when you play MARVEL SNAP. Congratulations! Download and play now on iOS, Android, or Steamhttps://t.co/IIb4a8maKm pic.twitter.com/4LGcpAgL0c — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 18, 2022

Second Dinner also has released a content update roadmap, promising regular new cards, locations, cosmetics, challenges and more. You can read more on that here.

Image credit: Marvel/Nuverse