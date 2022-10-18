TikTok to roll out new policy features for LIVE

TikTok is implementing a number of new tools for its live streaming feature, ‘LIVE.’

Starting November 23rd, the social media will increase the age people must be before going LIVE from 16 to 18.

A second new feature will allow creators to choose if they only want to reach adult audiences while hosting a live stream.

“We want our community to make the most of the opportunities LIVE can bring without compromising on safety,” TikTok said in a blog post.

“We believe these industry-leading updates can further protect the younger members of our community as they start and build their online presence.”

TikTok didn’t list an exact date to implement the change, just saying it would happen “in the coming weeks.”

A similar date is listed for an update of its keyword filtering tool that allows users to limit comments while LIVE. The update will send keyword suggestions to creators based on content creators commonly remove from a live stream.

“We have a vibrant and inspiring community on TikTok, and it’s important that our platform remains a safe, supportive, and joyful place for our community,” the company says.

