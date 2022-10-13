Multiple Switch games are on sale right now

Nintendo’s latest eShop sale offers several top Switch games, including Metroid Dread, Immortals Fenyx Rising, WarioWare: Get It Together and more are on sale.
Below are some notable deals from the sale:
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3: $31.90 (regularly $39.88)
- Daemon X Machina (Digital): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition: $45.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (Digital): $55.85 (regularly $79.79)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Deluxe Edition (Digital): $102.40 (regularly $146.29)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition: $33.74 (regularly $134.99)
- Kirby Fighters 2: $18.89 (regularly $26.99)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series: $37.44 (regularly $53.49)
- Mega Man 11: $13.11 (regularly $39.99)
- Metroid Dread (Digital): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Miitopia (Digital): $45.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Moving Out: $6.99 (regularly $27.99)Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition: $14.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Spiritfarer: $11.21 (regularly $33.99)
- Triangle Strategy: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Digital): $45.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Physical): $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Digital) : $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
Check out other Nintendo Switch titles on sale at the eShop here. The sale ends on October 25th.
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo