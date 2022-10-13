Fallout 3 will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Critically acclaimed action-RPG Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition will soon be free to download from the Epic Games Store.

The two titles will replace Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, both of which are free to download until Thursday, October 20th. Both new games are expected to be available to download for free until October 27th.

2022 marks the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, and what better time to distribute one of the best open-world RPG titles for users to enjoy?

Evoland is also an RPG, developed by Shiro Games. The title takes you through multiple eras of gaming, starting off with black and white graphics, to a pixelated world and all the way to a full-blown 3D RPG title, featuring active time battles, real-time boss fights and plenty of humour and references to several classic games.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Epic Games Store