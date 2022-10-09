Did you pre-order Google’s Pixel 7, 7 Pro or Pixel Watch?

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch. At its product fall event, I went hands-on with all three devices though I spent most of the time with the two phones.

First, let’s get to the pricing: the Pixel 7 starts at $799 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,179. This is similar pricing to what we saw last year with the Pixel 6 series. The Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch starts at $449. The smartphones and the watch are available to pre-order now and release on October 13th.

One of the highlights of the Pixel 7 Pro is that it features 5x optical zoom. This is a first for the Pixel and beats the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, but loses to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom. And with Super Res zoom, the phone uses its Tensor G2 and its 48-megapixel telephoto to snap super detailed shots. Further, thanks to the power of its new chip, Google says the Pixel 7 Pro can take stellar shots at 2x, 10x and 30x zoom as well.

As someone who uses the Pixel 6 Pro regularly, I probably wouldn’t have pre-ordered the new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. However, if I had a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4 XL, I’d consider it.

We want to know if you pre-ordered the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel Watch, and if you have, which device? MobileSyrup is also running a contest to give away a Pixel 7 Pro to one lucky winner, so if you didn’t pre-order the device, but still want one, you should definitely enter.