WearOS Phone app for Pixel Watch already available as a downloadable APK

Google is ready to officially unveil the Pixel Watch to the world tomorrow, Thursday, October 6th. While we already know almost everything about the Watch already through a range of leaks and rumours, it will be interesting to see what Google touts its first wearable as.

Now, as shared by Android Police, Google has developed a phone application for Wear OS, and the app is already available to download from APKMirror.

The app is titled ‘Phone by Google (Wear OS)’ will likely make it easier for Google to send updates related to the calling screen on the Watch without having to push out a WearOS update. Not much is known about how the app will function since its support seems to be limited to the Pixel Watch.

Elsewhere, as noted by 9to5Google, the Fitbit mobile application already has an option to let you pair your Pixel Watch with the app. Clicking on the Pixel Watch on the pairing screen redirects you to the ‘Google Pixel Watch app’ in the Play Store. The application isn’t live on the Play Store yet, so you’ll be greeted with a ‘Something went wrong’ screen. It’s interesting to note that the pairing option is only visible on the Fitbit Android app, and not on the iOS app. Previous leaks have indicated that the Pixel Watch will not work with iOS devices, and will only be compatible with Android phones running Android 8 or higher, so that might be the reason for Pixel Watch pairing being omitted from the iOS Fitbit app.

Source: Android Police