October 2022 patch is now hitting Pixel phones

Pixel users rejoice, it’s patch day. If you own a Pixel 4 or later, the October patch is on its way to your phone.

Below are all of the updates:

Audio Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions Connectivity Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer Wi-Fi Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

Your device has to be running Android 13 to get the update. The rollout, like always, will take a few weeks before hitting everyone.

The patch also comes with security fixes fixing issues marked moderate to critical in severity.

This might be the last update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as October marks three years since the phone’s initial release. Google could opt to extend the lifespan of the phone, but it hasn’t done so in the past, so we’re not expecting anything different this time around.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will likely receive one final patch, but its timing is unclear. It probably won’t arrive for the next couple of months.

This patch is likely already included in the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google will announce its 2022 flagships and more at its upcoming Made by Google event on October 6th.

Source: Google Support, Android