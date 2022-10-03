Apple CEO Tim Cook skeptical of metaverse, believes consumers struggle to define it

While many companies are investing in the metaverse, Apple CEO Tim Cook believes it’s a subject that raises skepticism.

Cook recently sat down for an interview with Dutch outlet Bright. During the discussion, Apple’s CEO suggests that although there are heavy investments in the metaverse by various companies, there’s room for pessimism. Cook believes the average consumers struggle to define what the metaverse is and believe many would struggle to spend longer periods inside of it.

“I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,” Cook said during the interview. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is.” Additionally, Cook also discussed his beliefs about VR and the readiness the average consumer has to sit with a headset on. “[VR is] something you can really immerse yourself in,” Cook said. “And that can be used in a good way. But I don’t think you want to live your whole life that way. VR is for set periods, but not a way to communicate well.”

Cook’s comments come at an interesting time as Apple is reportedly developing a mixed reality headset. While there haven’t been official comments from Cook or other executives, the tech giant appears to have its own goals and investments within the AR/VR space.

Meanwhile, other major tech companies are doubling down on the metaverse. For example, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes so strongly in the concept that Facebook changes its name to Meta. The company is currently investing billions in the metaverse and is even partnering with luxury brands to produce digital goods.

While Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to be announced in early 2023, there’s very little info on what sort of accompanying software the company is working on. Based on reports, Apple’s mixed reality headset may feature dual 4K screens and multiple 3D sensors. Reports claim the headset utilizes Apple’s M1 or M2 chip. The company looks to position it as a premium product within a $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD) price range.

