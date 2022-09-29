The next big Microsoft Flight Simulator update is all about Canada

The next big update to Microsoft Flight Simulator is focused entirely on Canada.

Launching September 29th, the appropriately named World Update XI: Canada brings a bunch of Canadian destinations and missions to the acclaimed flight simulator. In total, 12 urban regions and 89 hand-crafted points of interest are featured.

Altogether, World Update XI features:

Five hand-crafted airports, including B.C.’s Castlegar/West Kootenay Regional Airport, Victoria International Airport and Vancouver Island

Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland and the Canadian Rockies)

Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville and Calgary)

Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto)

As with all previous World Updates, the Canadian expansion is available for free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players, whether you own the game or play via Xbox Game Pass. Earlier this year, the game added a big crossover with Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, and a free 40th Anniversary Edition adding aircraft from older games is set to arrive in November.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on Xbox Series X/S and PC (plus Game Pass), as well as Xbox One and mobile devices via Game Pass’ Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service.

Image credit: Xbox