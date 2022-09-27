Xbox unveils ‘Mineral Camo Special Edition’ controller

A new camo-themed Xbox Wireless Controller has been announced.

The gamepad, dubbed the ‘Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition,’ is Xbox’s fourth in its ‘Camo’ lineup, after ‘Night Ops Camo,’ ‘Arctic Camo’ and ‘Daystrike Camo.’

The Mineral Camo blends mineral blue, bright and dark purple and aqua into a camouflage pattern. Xbox says its unique ocean-themed tones were inspired by geode crystals.

Like all other modern Xbox controllers, the Mineral Camo can be used on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile devices. It’s available now via the Microsoft Store for $79.99 CAD. Razer is also selling a matching charging stand for $49.99 USD (about $68.50 CAD).

Source: Xbox