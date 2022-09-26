Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $700 off today, plus other deals

Samsung is currently offering several great deals on monitors that could save you up to $700.
If you’re in the market for a new monitor or possibly a second monitor, check out these deals below from Amazon Canada.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,298 (save $700)
- Samsung 27-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor 5ms 75Hz Eye-Saver Mode with Freesync for $219.99 (save $80)
- Samsung T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor for $128 (save $40)
- Samsung 27-inch M50B Series FHD Smart Monitor w/Streaming TV, 4ms, 60Hz, HDMI for $199.99 (save $150)
- Samsung 28-inch 4K UHD Monitor AMD Free Sync 4MS for $329.99 (save $20)
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor for $529.99 (save $70)
- Samsung Odyssey QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor, 2560*1440 for $352.99 (save $200)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.