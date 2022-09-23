Ryan Reynolds stars in new Apple TV+ original ‘Spirited’

An Apple Original Christmas film starring Canada’s Ryan Reynolds is hitting the big screen on November 11th and Apple TV+ on November 18th.

For some reason, these are called iPosters. Spirited on @AppleTV November 18. pic.twitter.com/1GLMK9YiVX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2022

The movie also stars Will Ferrell (ugh, hopefully, it’s better than Elf), Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, PJ Byrne, Sunita Mani and more.

The film is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday novel, A Christmas Carol.

Source: Ryan Reynolds, Apple