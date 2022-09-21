You can now pre-order Razer’s Leviathan V2 X gaming soundbar in Canada

Razer is expanding its gaming speaker offerings with a cheaper successor to the Razer Leviathan V2.

The peripheral-maker has revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 X, a compact USB-C-powered PC soundbar that is meant to sit on your gaming desk.

Laden with RGBs (because it wouldn’t be a Razer gaming product without them), the soundbar has two full-range drivers and two passive radiators for crisp stereo sound. It is compact enough to fit on your desk, and under your monitor, and yet, outputs sound up to 90dB when sitting in one-metre proximity from the soundbar.

On the connectivity side of things, the soundbar is powered by a USB-C cable, alongside Bluetooth 5.0 support for a seamless mobile connection.

There are 14 independent, fully customizable lighting zones on the soundbar, where you can create countless light patterns and effects directly from the Razer Audio app.

Now, of course, this isn’t an audio offering that would replace the high-precision audio of a gaming headset, but can sure be useful when playing single-player or casual titles where precise audio cues aren’t necessary.

The Razer Leviathan V2 X is available to pre-order off of Razer’s website for $129.99, and starts shipping on September 28th.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer