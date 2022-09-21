LG rollable prototype gets full-length hands-on video

LG shuttered its mobile business over a year ago, but it looks like its unreleased phones are still out in the wild. A new comprehensive video has shown off its rollable handset’s design from every angle.

XDA Developers says LG might have sold its remaining rollable prototypes to its employees before closing its phone business. However, this device seems so finished that it’s shocking that LG didn’t just sell this first.

The LG rollable has a 7.4-inch display fully extended and shrinks down to 6.8 inches when rolled. When rolled, it looks like a regular phone but turns into a table when rolled out. It seems as if the phone offers a flexible POLED display. You can easily expand the screen with a two-finger gesture.

The user interface automatically switches to a tablet UI allowing you to use apps just like how they would on a tablet. The video showed examples of how the screen automatically adjusts webpages, YouTube and more when changing from smartphone to tablet. LG even had special wallpapers made to adjust to the tablet.

Further, the video shows the strength of the motor was even able to push 2kg of books. The motor, when it unfurls, makes a mechanical sound. This technology is cool but not perfect. Further, it’s noticed that the display can easily flex when pressed and lacks a crease like Samsung’s foldables.

Spec-wise, the phone features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 64 and 12-megapixel shooters, 4,500mAh battery and weighs 285g.

Unfortunately, LG will never actually release this phone.

Vivo is also working on rollable displays, and as per some trademarks yesterday, Samsung is also looking to release a rollable screen sometime in the future.

Image credit: BullsLab

Source: XDA Developers, BullsLab