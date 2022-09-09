Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale discounts, some games over $50 off

Xbox currently has a sale on Assassin’s Creed games in celebration of September 10th’s Ubisoft Forward event and the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage, announced on September 1st.
Assassin's Creed Sale on XBL https://t.co/wpU566vYZF #ad pic.twitter.com/lWjBwRZLwC
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) September 9, 2022
Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and more are part of this sale.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate: now $29.99, was $149.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete: now $62.64, was $178.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection: now $14.99, was $49.99
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue: now $8.99, was $29.99
This year is the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft will have more information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage at its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10th. A live streamed event kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Check out the full list of games on sale here.
Source: lbabinz