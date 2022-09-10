Some Rogers fibre customers experience service interruption in Hamilton region

Rogers is currently experiencing a service interruption that’s impacting some locations in Hamilton.

We are aware of a service interruption impacting some areas of Hamilton due to a fibre cut caused by a local fire. Wireless services are not impacted. Our teams are on-site and repair work is underway. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/3a5IPvAHvH — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) September 10, 2022

Unlike a previous Rogers service interruption, the telecom is clearly stating that this is due to a fibre cut caused by a local fire. Rogers’ team is already on site and working to fix this issue.

Like always, people have gone to Down Detector to note their experiences. Currently, the website indicates that more than 400 people have been affected by this service interruption.

Rogers states that this is not impacting wireless services, which makes sense given it’s a fibre issue.

Knowing that this is a fibre issue and with its team already on site, hopefully, this issue is resolved pretty soon. We’ll keep tabs on the situation and update this post as soon as we learn more details.

Source: Rogers