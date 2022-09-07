Nintendo announces Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED Model

Nintendo has announced a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED Model featuring art inspired by the upcoming games.

Both the legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon are featured on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock, with a design inspired by the series’ iconic Poké Ball on the back. The system itself has illustrations of the three starter Pokémon, Spirgatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly and the Joy-Con controllers have the Switch’s emblems.

The OLED Model features an adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN, 64GB of internal storage, enhanced audio and more.

The system will cost $469.99 CAD and launches alongside the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games on November 18th. Recently, Nintendo released a new trailer showing off some new game mechanics, new Pokémon and more about the game’s story mode.

Source: Nintendo