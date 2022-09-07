Sundar Pichai spotted wearing Pixel Watch before October’s event

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series alongside the Pixel Watch at its upcoming October 6th event. Funny enough, before the hardware event Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, was shown wearing the Pixel Watch.

During Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference, Pichai spoke for an interview where was spotted wearing the Pixel Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman caught a couple of pictures of the CEO wearing the watch. Pichai, however, didn’t speak about the smartwatch, but it’s cool that the device is ready to be worn.

More photos of the Pixel Watch pic.twitter.com/DeatYHBeiH — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 7, 2022

The Pixel Watch will sport Google Assistant, Google Maps, Wallet and more. It will have Fitbit integration and the new Wear OS. The company will show the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 series, and Google Home products at its October 6th event.

Source: Bloomberg