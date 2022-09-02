Tesla Canadian Gigafactory rumours are heating up

After Berlin and Texas, Tesla might have plans to open a Gigafactory in Quebec.

As reported first by Electrek, Tesla is looking to hire “high volume” recruiters in Quebec, which might suggest that the next Gigafactory would be somewhere in Quebec as the company has used similar language for recruiting early positions at its Berlin and Texas Gigafactories.

Tesla is looking for a High volume recruiter in Montreal. All other high volume recuiter jobs at Tesla are in Gigafactories location. pic.twitter.com/3DdlpibAwq — Alex Oha 📈 (@oha_alex) September 1, 2022

Adding fuel to the rumour fire, during the company’s shareholders’ meeting in July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Canada is a potential location for the company’s next Gigafactory. A Recording of a company-wide meeting obtained by Electrek back in June also suggested that Tesla is looking at new Gigafactory sites in North America, with Canada and Mexico being prime candidates.

Additionally, the company has recently been scouring sites in Quebec and Ontario, alongside visiting Nouveau Monde’s graphite mine and processing factory in Quebec, further suggesting that Tesla is serious about opening up a factory in the nation.

If true, the company could generate 5,000 to 10,000 jobs for Canadians in the area,whichd might also result in a slight cost reduction of Tesla vehicles nationwide.

According to Musk, Tesla’s next Gigafactory location should be disclosed by the end of 2022.