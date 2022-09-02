Upgraded versions of Valve’s Steam Deck are coming

The Steam Deck is here to stay, at least for now.

As first reported by VGC, Weekly Famitsu magazine has published an interview with Valve where the publication asked about support for the console’s future.

“Unless something major changes, there will be a next generation of Steam Deck products in the future,” said designer Greg Coomer. “The theme, size and shape will change, and it might even become a streaming machine. Development of the Steam Deck will continue.”

Coomer goes on to elaborate on this statement.

“One reason is that it is an extension of our core Steam platform. The Steam Deck is another PC in another form, but Steam has many other uses besides this handheld device […] and we will continue to work to satisfy our customers as much as possible.”

Future Steam Deck improvements will include battery life and optimization, according to developer Pierre-Loup Griffais. “We have already made improvements [to battery life] between the time of launch and now,” Griffais said. “We’re also constantly optimizing the operating system to reduce battery consumption when playing games that are not too demanding. This will improve the battery life. In any case, battery issues are at the top of our list of future improvements.”

Additionally, Valve told Polygon that there will “definitely” be new generations of the Steam Deck. Further, the company might make streaming possible via the Steam Deck in the future. However, the company has no announcements currently.

For more on the Steam Deck, check out our in-depth look at the powerful portable.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Via: VGC, Polygon