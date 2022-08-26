Intel’s ‘Gamer Days’ discounts gaming gear at multiple Canadian retailers

Intel Canada is currently holding a “Gamer Days” event with several noteworthy deals across Canadian retailers that would appeal to all kinds of gamers.
Laptops, desktops, monitors and peripherals are all on sale.
Check out the deals available at some of the Canadian carriers below:
- Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor: $428.87 (regularly $508.87) — Buy at Amazon
- Save up to $700 on PCs and laptops with the Intel Gamer Days sale at Best Buy
- Get Call of Duty Modern Warfare II with the purchase of a qualifying Intel Core i5, i7 or i9 processor device at Amazon — ends September 5th
- Laptops, gaming monitors, gaming desktops, gaming headsets, peripherals and more are on sale at Walmart — ends September 5th
- Save up to $600 on laptops and desktops at HP — ends September 5th
- Avail deals on gaming devices at Costco Canada — ends September 5th
- Intel Gamer Days festival of deals at Memory Express
- Intel Gamer Days deals on laptops, desktops and processors at Canada Computers & Electronics — ends September 5th
Check out Intel’s promotion page here.
