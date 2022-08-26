Apple TV+ comes to Rogers Ignite TV and Streaming

Apple TV+ is coming to Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming starting August 26th.

In an announcement from Rogers, the Toronto-based national carrier revealed Apple TV+ would start rolling out to customers Friday, although they’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to view content from the iPhone-maker’s streaming service.

Moreover, new and existing Rogers customers will be eligible to get a three-month Apple TV+ subscription when they sign up before November 23rd, 2022. However, the three-month offer is only available to customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers, per the fine print at the bottom of Rogers’ announcement.

“With the integration of Apple TV+, we are excited to expand our offerings so that our Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming customers can enjoy all the award-winning, premium Apple Original series and films,” Robert Dépatie, president and COO of home and business at Rogers Communications, said.

The announcement is good news for Rogers subscribers. It’ll be easier now to access Apple TV+ through Ignite TV and Streaming set-ups, which is great if that’s what you actually use. That said, it’s far from the only way to access Apple TV+, and whether you get it on Ignite TV or not, you’ll still need to pay the $5.99/mo subscription fee (once any applicable free trials come to an end).

You can learn more about Apple TV+ through Rogers Ignite TV or Streaming here, or more about Apple TV+ here.

Source: Rogers