Former Twitter CEO subpoenaed by Elon Musk’s lawyers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter’s October trial is fast approaching, and Musk’s lawyers have asked the court to summon none other than Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey, as reported by The National Post.

The trial, in which Twitter is suing Musk for backing out of a $44 billion acquisition deal, is set to take place on October 17th in Delaware, and will determine whether the social media company can force the world’s richest man to complete the purchase.

“Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” said Twitter at the time. “Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

On the other hand, Musk says that Twitter failed to share factual information regarding the bot infestation on the platform. Twitter says that spam bots comprise less than five percent of its total user base, whereas Musk argues otherwise, claiming that roughly 20 percent of the platform’s users are spam bots.

Inversely, Twitter has subpoenaed people connected to Musk, including Marc Andreessen and David Sacks.

This comes soon after Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to comply with Musk’s lawyers’ motion to “collect, review, and produce documents” from Kayvon Beykpour, the former head of consumer product at Twitter.

Back in April, Dorsey criticized the Twitter board after it issued a new shareholder rights plan to block Musk from taking the company private. Dorsey has also made it clear that he thinks Tesla CEO and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk is the “singular solution” to transitioning the social media platform from a company to a public good.

It is currently unclear what Dorsey’s stance is regarding the lawsuit.

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Source: The National Post