PlayStation Plus is free from August 27-28

You'll need PSN to take advantage of the free weekend

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 22, 20226:30 PM EDT
PlayStation Plus is free this weekend.

From August 27th to 28th, PlayStation Plus is free. This will let people play games like Grand Theft Auto Five, NBA 2K22 and Call of Modern Warfare.

It’s worth mentioning that this is specifically PlayStation Plus Essentials to let users play games online, but won’t give you access to the PlayStation Extra or Premium libraries. You’ll also need to make a PSN account if you don’t already have one.

Source:  PlayStation

