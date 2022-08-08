Ontario customer secures 20GB of 4G data for $45/month at Koodo

A customer in Richmond Hill, Ontario, scored a decent deal at Koodo over the weekend.

According to ‘gkm123’s’ post on RedFlagDeals, they secured a plan with 20GB of 4G data for $45/month.

The plan also features Canada-wide calling and 1,000 international minutes to various countries, including India, Australia, and South Korea.

No contract is attached, and it seems multiple promotions are included with the offer. The first promo, a $5 monthly discount, ends after one year and sees the plan cost rise to $50/ month.

The second promo, a $10/ month discount, ends on the second anniversary. The cost for the plan increases to $60/ month.

“Since we wanted to be rid of Rogers we jumped at this deal,” the user concluded in their post.

I’d say 20GB of 4G data for $45/month is a pretty good deal for anyone wanting to jump Rogers’ ship.

Source: RedFlagDeals