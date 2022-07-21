Shad Canada summer STEAM program to see Canadian students take on wellbeing challenge

Shad Canada is hosting its 40th annual learning program. Running from now until the end of July, more than 1,000 students in grades 10 and 11 are participating in the program across Canada.

The Shad Canada learning program sees students tackle an ambitious schedule, focusing on mentorship, enhanced wellness and well-being. Working with university partners, those enrolled in the program live on campus. 18 selected Canadian universities across the country are participating this year.

Additionally, pan-Canadian teams are competing in the STEAM4Good design challenge. This year’s design challenge theme revolves around wellness. A team of experts in the field, including Dr. Lili Liu, Patrick Lor and Melissa Strachan, are set to be part of this year’s program

Shad Canada also hosts several high-profile Canadian speakers. These leaders are typically tied to the hosting Universities, and provide knowledge to the enrolled students.

Data shows that 85 percent of Shad Canada participants go on to graduate in science or engineering from post-secondary institutions. Over 40 years, the program has seen 19,000 alumni, with the majority being women.

Applications for the new scholarship program for next year are currently open. Shad encourages all to apply.

Image credit: Shad

Source: Shad Canada