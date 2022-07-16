Public Mobile, Chatr offering 2GB bonus data for six months

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile and Rogers flanker brand Chatr are both offering 2GB of bonus data for six months on select plans.

Both carriers list the offer as available until July 18th, which gives you a couple of days to claim it (if you want). The main difference between the two is Public is offering the 2GB bonus on its new 4G plans (which start at $41.25/mo) while Chatr has the deal on its 3G plans starting at $35/mo.

While you have to get a slightly more expensive plan with Public Mobile, you also get the bonus of using 4G data, which should translate to much faster speeds (Public claims up to 30 times faster than its 3G plans).

Moreover, both providers will remove the data bonus if customers change their plan, so make sure you sign up with a plan you’ll want for at least six months. Additionally, the bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive.

You can check out the Public Mobile offer here, and the Chatr offer here.

Bell’s Lucky Mobile doesn’t currently offer a 2GB data bonus, but it does have a one-month free offer for those who sign up before July 18th.