Manitoba-based Xplore Mobile will shut down on August 31st

Xplore Mobile is shutting down.

An internal memo, viewed by MobileSyrup, states the company faced a “cloud of uncertainty” from regulatory delays. It can no longer function financially, and the company will shut down on August 31st.

“This was a difficult decision to shut down. The Xplore Mobile team set out to provide Manitoba consumers with the option of obtaining mobile services in a simple, fair and transparent way,” the memo says.

While the memo says the company will “transition customers,” it’s unclear how. It’s also not clear how the shutdown will impact employees. The memo states Xplornet Communications won’t be affected. The news was first reported by The Globe and Mail.

Based in Manitoba, Xplore Mobile was the wireless branch of Xplornet Communications. It was created in 2018 and served as a fourth competitor in the province, alongside Bell, Telus, and Rogers, after Bell acquired Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS).

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners acquired Xplornet in 2020, but Xplore Mobile was not part of the deal.

Via: The Globe and Mail