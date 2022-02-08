UBF project bringing 136 households in Ontario high-speed internet

Dozens of households near North Bay, Ontario, will soon have access to high-speed internet thanks to an investment by the federal government.

Nearly $556,000 will help connect 136 households in rural communities by North Bay. The funding is coming through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream.

The announcement builds on the government’s goal to expand high-speed internet to 98 percent of the population by 2026. Canada’s Connectivity Strategy hopes to provide Canadians with download speeds of at least 50Mbps and upload speeds of at least 10Mbps.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that high-speed internet is an absolute necessity for all Canadians, including people in the North Bay area. This project will allow more residents to have access to reliable high-speed internet so that they can work, learn and keep in touch with their loved ones from home,” Anthony Rota, MP for Nipissing–Timiskaming, said in a statement.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical for economic development and for our region’s overall recovery from the pandemic as it allows small businesses to serve customers from anywhere in the world.”

139 projects have been supported through the UBF so far, providing 79,000 households in remote communities access to high-speed internet.

MobileSyrup has created a map outlining the locations of the projects. You can access the map here.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada