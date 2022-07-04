Best Buy Canada offering up to $300 off select LG OLED C1 TVs

This week, Best Buy Canada is hosting a promotion on a select handful of LG OLED C1 displays. Between now and July 7th, customers can get up to $300 off a new 4K TV.

A variety of C1 displays are now available for a marked-down price. The C1 series is often looked at as a dependable display for gaming as it is able to support 120Hz refresh rates. Plus, with its 4K HDR support, anyone with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 may want to consider this deal.

Over the week, the following displays are available at a discounted price at Best Buy:

LG 55″ C1 4K UHD HDR OLED — $1499.99 ($200 off)

LG 65″ C1 4K UHD HDR OLED — $2199.99 ($100 off)

LG 77″ C1 4K UHD HDR OLED — $3499.99 ($300 off)

Overall, there are some pretty decent savings. If you’re making the leap to a 4K display, the C1 series offers a lot of sought-after features.

Of course, availability and stock play a crucial role in the longevity of this deal. Thankfully, the deal applies to both online orders as well as in-store pickups.

Image credit: LG

Source: GameDealsCanada