Here’s a bunch of Canadian movies and shows you can stream on Canada Day

Happy Canada Day!

To celebrate all things Canada, we’ve rounded up some of the Canadian movies and shows that are currently streaming on major services. Given that the government itself doesn’t really have a proper definition of “Canadian content,” we’ll include a handful of titles that either: A) star Canadians B) feature prominent Canadians behind the camera and/or C) were filmed in Canada.

From superheroes and comedies to dramas and horror, Canada’s got you covered. Read on for a highlight of some of the Canadian titles on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix.

Amazon’s Prime Video

The Boys — filmed in Toronto, co-starring Mississauga’s Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), co-produced by Vancouver’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

The Expanse — the acclaimed sci-fi series was filmed in Toronto

The Lake — Amazon’s first scripted original Canadian series, created by Ottawa’s Julian Doucet (Hudson & Rex) and starring Caledon, Ontario’s Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black); also shot in Northern Ontario

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith — Welland, Ontario’s Nathalie Bibeau (The Walrus and the Whistleblower) directs this docuseries about the unsolved 1974 murder of a 22-year-old woman in Oshawa, Ontario

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada — hosted by Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (This Is The End), featuring a bunch of competing Canadian comics, including Toronto’s Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall), Calgary’s Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) and Westmount, Quebec’s Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage With)

Reacher — action series film in and around Toronto

Crave

To coincide with Canada Day, Crave has launched a dedicated “Oh Canada” landing page, featuring the likes of:

Canada’s Drag Race — a spin on the popular RuPaul series featuring Canadian contestants and judges

The David Cronenberg Collection — featuring a slew of the renowned Toronto director’s films, like Dead Ringers, Videodrome and The Fly (his new film, Crimes of the Future, will also come to Crave this fall)

The Denis Villeneuve Collection — includes a variety of films from the acclaimed Bécancour, Quebec director, such as Dune (2021), Prisoners, Arrival and Enemy

Letterkenny and spin-off Shoresy — the two Canadian sitcoms from Listowel, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (creator, writer and star) Night Raiders — written and directed by La Ronge, Saskatchewan’s Danis Goulet (Wakening), starring Cardston, Alberta’s Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open) and Surrey, B.C.’s Brooklyn Letexier-Hart (Burden of Truth); was also shot in and around Toronto

Ryan Reynolds Collection — some of the Vancouver actor’s films, like Free Guy, Just Friends and Van Wilder

Disney+

The streaming service regularly has an “O Canada” section, but here are some highlights:

Free Guy — starring Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds, directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy

Juno — starring Halifax’s Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) and Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera, directed by Montreal’s Jason Reitman, shot in Vancouver

Ms. Marvel — starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani, directed by Pakistani-Canadian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Episodes 4 and 5)

Obi-Wan Kenobi — co-starring Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen, all episodes directed by Toronto’s Deborah Chow

Reservation Dogs — the Indigenous comedy series stars three Canadians: Three of the four leads are Canadian: Kahnawake, Quebec’s Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as Elora, Toronto’s D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Murdoch Mysteries) as Bear and Edmonton’s Paulina Alexis (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Willie; Jacobs is also a writer on the upcoming second season

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — starring Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu

Speed — starring Toronto’s Keanu Reeves and written by Toronto’s Graham Yost

Turning Red — co-written and directed by Toronto’s Domee Shi, featuring the voices of Ottawa’s Sandra Oh and Mississauga’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, set in Toronto

We also recently put together a round-up of upcoming Canadian Disney+ projects — you can read that here.

Netflix

It’s worth noting that Netflix also recently launched a new site that breaks down where in Canada its productions have been filmed.

Of course, those are just some of the many Canadian productions on streaming services. What are your favourites? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Shutterstock