Four new classic Sega Genesis games land on Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

Nintendo has made four new Sega Genesis classic games available on Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack. Subscribers of the online service now have access to the new offerings.

As announced by the company, the following Sega Genesis titles are available on Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack:

Comix Zone

Target Earth

Zero Wing

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

These games largely span the Sega Genesis generation from the late 80s to the mid-90s. Side-scrolling shooter Zero Wing from 1989 is the oldest of the bunch while 1995’s Comix Zone was released closer to the end of the console’s lifecycle.

These four titles join a growing roster of Sega Genesis games available through Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack. Some notable standouts include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Streets of Rage 2, and Phantasy Star IV.

The Nintendo Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’ costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account). Additionally, players can purchase a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts) for $99.99.

